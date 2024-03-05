MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 250 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

