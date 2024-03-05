Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

