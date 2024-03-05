Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
MDV stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
