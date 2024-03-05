Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

