Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Monro has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monro will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

