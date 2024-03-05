Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.57% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

