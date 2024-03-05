MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MLTX opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.