National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$83.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$59.95 and a 52 week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

