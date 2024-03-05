Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,605 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 106.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

