Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,632 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 20,450.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

