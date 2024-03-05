Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

