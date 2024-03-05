Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.