Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.