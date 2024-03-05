Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in WPP by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WPP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in WPP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 383,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $62.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

