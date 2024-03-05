Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

