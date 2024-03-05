Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRI opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

