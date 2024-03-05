Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,313 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $180.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.