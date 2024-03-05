Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.