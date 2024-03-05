Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,563,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,639,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $28,849,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,633,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 681,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.