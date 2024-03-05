Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,625 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

