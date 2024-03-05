Neil Desai Sells 27,036 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,426,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $31,424.40.

On Thursday, February 1st, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $86,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Neil Desai sold 7,037 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $33,918.34.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AADI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

