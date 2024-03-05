NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NetApp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

