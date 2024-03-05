Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmark Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 668,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

