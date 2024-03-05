Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 22nd

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.97. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.