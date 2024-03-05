NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,860 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 830.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGM. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.55 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NGM opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

