Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NIC stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,991,008. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.