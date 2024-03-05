Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NIC opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

Insider Activity

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,008 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NIC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

