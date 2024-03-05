NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. NIO has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.18.
Several research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
