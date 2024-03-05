Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of BlackLine worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,072 shares of company stock valued at $604,377 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.50, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. William Blair cut BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

