Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $342.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $343.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

