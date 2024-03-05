Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Progyny worth $39,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Progyny by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Progyny by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

