Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.56% of Dolby Laboratories worth $42,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

