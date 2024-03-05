Northern Trust Corp Has $39.13 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Vontier worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vontier

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.