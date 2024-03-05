Northern Trust Corp Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Crane worth $39,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,567,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,501,000 after buying an additional 756,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

