Northern Trust Corp Has $40.46 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Toast worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Toast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.