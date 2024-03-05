Northern Trust Corp Has $44.62 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Synaptics worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,460 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.0 %

SYNA stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.