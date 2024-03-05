Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Ryder System worth $39,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.