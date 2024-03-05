Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,419 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

