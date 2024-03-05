Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $40,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 339,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 155,388 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

