Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,306 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $43,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after buying an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

