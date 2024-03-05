Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,297 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of TriNet Group worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $132.62.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.