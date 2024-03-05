Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,303 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $42,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $181,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.5 %

OLLI stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

