NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

