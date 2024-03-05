NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $254.30 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $259.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

