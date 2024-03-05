O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 12,070 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 145.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.