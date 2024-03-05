O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,530,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

