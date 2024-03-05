O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 112.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,980,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.