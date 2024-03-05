O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 320.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

