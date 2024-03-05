O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tecnoglass worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.