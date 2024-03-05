O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $491,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,154. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

