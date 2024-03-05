O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 63,170 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,170 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 72,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

